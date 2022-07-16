Search
Floyd Diaz scores HL reel KO of Pedro Salome in R3 (video)

Floyd Diaz (6-0, 2 KOs) returned with a power flourish against Pedro Salome (3-1-1, 1 KO) on Friday, July 15. After a competitive opening round, Diaz turned the tables in the second round and floored Salome with an overhand right in the third. Referee Daniel Sandoval waved off the fight after a three-punch combination staggered Salome.

The bout was featured on the Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla undercard live from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California.

