The full fight card has been announced for GLORY 81: Ben Saddik vs Adegbuyi 2 taking place at Castello in Dusseldorf, Germany on Saturday, August 20. The event features a series of kickboxing bouts with two titles contested on the night.

The headline-bout is a previously announced rematch between Jamal Ben Saddik and Benjamin Adegbuyi. The pair squares off in the heavyweight title eliminator.

In the co-main event, No. 1 Luis Tavares and No. 3 Sergej Maslobojev battle it out for the vacant light heavyweight belt. Also on the card Donovan Wisse defends his middleweight strap against Juri de Sousa.

Among other bouts Nordine Mahieddin faces Cihad Kepenek at heavyweight, Zakaria Zouggary takes on Rafik Habiat and Stoyan Koprivlenski meets Guerric Billet at lightweight. In addition, Dennis Wosik and Naoki Seki duel at featherweight.

The two-fight undercard features Michael Boapeah up against Florian Kroger at middleweight and Chris Wunn faceoff Ilias Darrazi at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

GLORY 81 fight card

Main Card

Jamal Ben Saddik vs. Benjamin Adegbuyi – GLORY heavyweight title eliminator

Luis Tavares vs. Sergej Maslobojev – vacant GLORY light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Juri De Sousa – Wisse’s GLORY middleweight title

Nordine Mahieddin vs. Cihad Kepenek

Zakaria Zouggary vs. Rafik Habiat

Stoyan Koprivlenski vs. Guerric Billet

Dennis Wosik vs. Naoki Seki

Preliminary Card

Michael Boapeah vs. Florian Kroger

Chris Wunn vs. Ilias Darrazi