Lightweight Raymond Muratalla (15-0, 12 KOs) defeated Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) over eight rounds by identical scores of 80-71. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Friday, July 15.

Muratalla from Fontana, California landed 133 power punches to 20 for Valtierra, but saw his nine-bout knockout streak end. He also dropped Valtierra with a left hook in the fourth.

Muratalla pressed for the knockout in the eighth round, but the stubborn Valtierra fired back and saw the final bell.

“I did OK. I felt like I was a little bit sloppy. I could’ve done a lot better. There are better days to come,” Muratalla said. “I just want to stay active, keep fighting, and whatever opponents they bring to me, they bring to me. I just want to get to the top, and I’m going to keep fighting and fighting.”

Get Barboza vs Zorrilla full fight card results.