Search
Boxing

Raymond Muratalla lands 133 power punches, defeats Jair Valtierra by decision (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Barboza vs Zorrilla live from Temecula, CA

Lightweight Raymond Muratalla (15-0, 12 KOs) defeated Jair Valtierra (16-2, 8 KOs) over eight rounds by identical scores of 80-71. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Friday, July 15.

Muratalla from Fontana, California landed 133 power punches to 20 for Valtierra, but saw his nine-bout knockout streak end. He also dropped Valtierra with a left hook in the fourth.

Muratalla pressed for the knockout in the eighth round, but the stubborn Valtierra fired back and saw the final bell.

“I did OK. I felt like I was a little bit sloppy. I could’ve done a lot better. There are better days to come,” Muratalla said. “I just want to stay active, keep fighting, and whatever opponents they bring to me, they bring to me. I just want to get to the top, and I’m going to keep fighting and fighting.”

Get Barboza vs Zorrilla full fight card results.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResultsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097