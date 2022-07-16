Search
Richard Torrez Jr is back in the ring on Aug 27 in Tulsa

Newswire
Richard Torrez Jr next fight set against Marco Antonio Canedo on Pedraza vs Commey card
Richard Torrez Jr | Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

Richard Torrez Jr vs Marco Antonio Canedo to kick off Pedraza vs Commey televised tripleheader

Rising heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr makes a quick return to action following his first-round stoppage win Roberto Zavala Jr on Friday, July 15 at Pechanga Resort Casino. The recent U.S. Olympic silver medalist, who improved to 2-0, faces off Marco Antonio Canedo on Saturday, August 27 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs), from Michoacan, Mexico is a five-year pro who will be making his stateside debut.

The contest kicks off a televised tripleheader headlined by the junior welterweight main event between former world champions Jose “Sniper” Pedraza and Richard “RC” Commey.

Torrez said: “I want to thank Top Rank for keeping me active and giving me the platform to showcase my talents. Every fight is a learning experience, and I can’t wait until August 27 in Tulsa.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

In the co-main event Jared Anderson squares off against Miljan Rovcanin in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

Get Pedraza vs Commey full fight card and broadcast info.

