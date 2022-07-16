Rising heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr makes a quick return to action following his first-round stoppage win Roberto Zavala Jr on Friday, July 15 at Pechanga Resort Casino. The recent U.S. Olympic silver medalist, who improved to 2-0, faces off Marco Antonio Canedo on Saturday, August 27 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Canedo (4-2, 2 KOs), from Michoacan, Mexico is a five-year pro who will be making his stateside debut.

The contest kicks off a televised tripleheader headlined by the junior welterweight main event between former world champions Jose “Sniper” Pedraza and Richard “RC” Commey.

Torrez said: “I want to thank Top Rank for keeping me active and giving me the platform to showcase my talents. Every fight is a learning experience, and I can’t wait until August 27 in Tulsa.”

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

In the co-main event Jared Anderson squares off against Miljan Rovcanin in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

