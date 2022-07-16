Search
Richard Torrez Jr stops Roberto Zavala Jr in 58 seconds (video)

Heavyweight U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) wasted little time, stopping Roberto Zavala Jr. (2-2-1, 2 KOs) at 58 seconds of the opening round. The bout kicked off Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla main card live from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Friday, July 15.

Torrez pressed forward and backed Zavala Jr. into the blue corner, unleashing a combination that prompted Eddie Hernandez Sr. to wave it off.

Richard Torrez Jr is back in the ring on August 27 when he faces Marco Antonio Canedo on the ESPN-televised undercard of the Jose Pedraza vs Richard Commey main event in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Torrez Jr. said: “I want to thank Top Rank for keeping me active and giving me the platform to showcase my talents. Every fight is a learning experience, and I can’t wait until August 27 in Tulsa.”

Get Barboza vs Zorrilla full fight card results.

