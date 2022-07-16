Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna undercard airs live stream from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, July 16 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 10 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Sunday, July 17 at 7 am AEST in Australia.

The three-fight Garcia vs Fortuna preliminary lineup looks as the following: