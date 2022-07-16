Search
Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna free live stream of prelims (video)

Newswire
Golden Boy Fight Night

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna undercard airs live stream from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, July 16 leading to the main card live on DAZN. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, July 16 at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US and 10 pm BST in the UK, which makes it Sunday, July 17 at 7 am AEST in Australia.

The three-fight Garcia vs Fortuna preliminary lineup looks as the following:

  • Oscar Collazo vs. Vic Saludar, 12 rounds, minimumweight – WBA minimumweight title eliminator
  • Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Miguel Gaona vs. Abdiel Padilla, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

