Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw (17-0, 13 KOs) lived up to the billing with an explosive power burst that dropped Bernardo Marquez (14-5-1, 10 KOs) three times in less than three minutes. The bout was featured on the Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla undercard live from Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California on Friday, July 15.

Shaw, from St. Louis, ended the evening with a chopping right hand that dropped Marquez to the canvas. The referee waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 35 seconds into the first round.

