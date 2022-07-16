Barboza vs Zorrilla results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, undercard

Undefeated contenders Arnold Barboza Jr (26-0, 10 KOs) of South El Monte, California and Danielito Zorrilla (16-0, 12 KOs) of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico square off in the ten-round main event at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA on Friday, July 15. The pair battles it out for the vacant WBO Intercontinental junior welterweight title, headlining the Top Rank Boxing fight card. The date when the event airs live in Australia is Saturday, July 16.

Advertisements

The co-main event is an eight-round lightweight contest between Jair Valtierra (16-1, 8 KOs) of Leon, Mexico and unbeaten Southern California native Raymond Muratalla (14-0, 12 KOs). Kicking off the main card Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez (1-0, 1 KO) of Tulare, California goes up against Roberto Zavala (2-1-1, 2 KOs) of Del Rio, Texas in the six-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Friday, July 15

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, July 16

Time: 11 am AEST

Other selected countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

The preliminary card begins two hours prior to the main card.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Barboza vs Zorrilla live from practically anywhere.

Arnold Barboza Jr vs Danielito Zorrilla results

Austin Brooks def. Victor Saravia by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Stephan Shaw def. Bernardo Marquez by KO (R1 at 2:35)

Floyd Diaz def. Pedro Salome by KO (R3 at 1:17)

Jorge Marron Jr. vs. Adrian Yung – majority draw (57-57, 57-57, 55-59)

Barboza vs Zorrilla fight card

Get Barboza vs Zorrilla full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Arnold Barboza Jr vs. Danielito Zorrilla, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jair Valtierra, 8 rounds, lightweight

Richard Torrez Jr vs. Roberto Zavala Jr, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Austin Brooks vs. Victor Saravia, 4 rounds, featherweight

Stephan Shaw vs. Bernardo Marquez, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Pedro Salome, 6 rounds, junior featherweight

Jorge Marron Jr. vs. Adrian Yung, 6 rounds, welterweight