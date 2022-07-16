UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez aka “UFC Long Island” airs live from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday July 16, which makes it Sunday July 17 in Australia.

The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between former two-time title challenger and No. 2 Brian Ortega (15-2, 1 NC) and TUF: Latin America winner and No. 3 Yair Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC). Both fighters are looking to rebound from the defeats against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, respectively.

The co-main is a women’s strawweight battle between No. 10 Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-9) and No. 11 Amanda Lemos (11-2). Also on the card former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-8) takes on former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy (15-5). The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, July 16

Main Card: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 11 am ET / 8 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Saturday, July 16

Main Card: 7 pm BST

Prelims: 4 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo

Sunday, July 17

Main Card: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 1 am AEST

UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez results

Get UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Preliminary Card

Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns

Dustin Jacoby vs. Jung Da Un

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote