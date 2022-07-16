UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs. Rodriguez aka “UFC Long Island” airs live from UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday July 16, which makes it Sunday July 17 in Australia.
The main event is a five-round featherweight bout between former two-time title challenger and No. 2 Brian Ortega (15-2, 1 NC) and TUF: Latin America winner and No. 3 Yair Rodriguez (13-3, 1 NC). Both fighters are looking to rebound from the defeats against Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, respectively.
The co-main is a women’s strawweight battle between No. 10 Michelle Waterson-Gomez (18-9) and No. 11 Amanda Lemos (11-2). Also on the card former women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate (19-8) takes on former flyweight title challenger Lauren Murphy (15-5). The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, July 16
Main Card: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 11 am ET / 8 am PT
United Kingdom
Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass
Saturday, July 16
Main Card: 7 pm BST
Prelims: 4 pm BST
Australia
Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, ESPN on Kayo
Sunday, July 17
Main Card: 4 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am AEST
UFC Fight Night: Ortega vs Rodriguez results
Get UFC Long Island: Ortega vs Rodriguez full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez
- Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos
- Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov
- Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji
- Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain
- Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate
Preliminary Card
- Punahele Soriano vs. Dalcha Lungiambula
- Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore
- Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Jung Da Un
- Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
- Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote