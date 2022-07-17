Alexis Rocha (19-2, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA secured a unanimous decision against Luis Alberto Veron (19-5-2, 9 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday July 16, which made it Sunday July 17 in the UK and Australia. The pair squared off in the co-feature to Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna live stream on DAZN.

After ten rounds the scores were 99-91, 100-90 and 100-90. In addition to the victory Rocha lifted a vacant NABO welterweight belt.

“My strategy for this fight was to go in there and break him down,” said Alexis Rocha. “I knew he was going to be a durable fighter – he gets hit and stays there. Once that happened in the fight I knew he was just going to survive.”

“Training is always great with my team, they’re always pushing me. I went there with a game plan and I followed it the best I could.”

“It feels good fighting in front of a big crowd here at the Crypto Arena. Having my Santa Ana crowd behind me, it made me feel good. Onto the next level now.”

