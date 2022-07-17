David Jimenez (12-0, 9 KOs) of Cartago, Costa Rica retained and improved his unbeaten record with the victory by majority decision against Ricardo Sandoval (20-2, 15 KOs) of Rialto, CA. The pair squared off at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday July 16, which made it Sunday July 17 in the UK and Australia. The bout kicked off Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna main card live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

After twelve rounds of WBA flyweight world title eliminator one judge had it 113-113, while two other judges scored the fight 114-112 in favor of Jimenez.

Check out fight video highlights below and up top.

What an end to the round ?#GarciaFortuna pic.twitter.com/7ArwVBUOLq — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 17, 2022

David Jimenez pulls it off and lines himself up for a world title shot ??#GarciaFortuna pic.twitter.com/GwYHE7Q3ks — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) July 17, 2022

Get Garcia vs Fortuna full fight card results.