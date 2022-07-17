Garcia vs Fortuna results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, CA takes on former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, July 16. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds super lightweight main event live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 17.

The co-main event is a ten-round welterweight bout between Alexis Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA and Luis Alberto Veron (19-4-2, 9 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Also on the card, Lamont Roach Jr (22-1-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, DC faces Angel Rodriguez (20-1, 10 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in the twelve-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator. In addition, Ricardo Sandoval (20-1, 15 KOs) of Rialto, CA and unbeaten David Jimenez (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cartago, Costa Rica battle it out in the twelve-round WBA flyweight title eliminator. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, July 16

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, July 17

Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Garcia vs Fortuna free live stream of prelims beings at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK and 7 am AEST in Australia.

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna results

Diego De La Hoya def. Enrique Bernache by KO (R4 at 2:51)

Miguel Gaona def. Abdiel Padilla by KO (R1)

Garcia vs Fortuna fight card

Get Garcia vs Fortuna full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna, 12 rounds, super lightweight

Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Alberto Veron, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant NABO welterweight title

Lamont Roach Jr vs. Angel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – WBA super featherweight title eliminator

Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, flyweight – WBA flyweight title eliminator

Undercard

Oscar Collazo vs. Vic Saludar, 12 rounds, minimumweight – WBA minimumweight title eliminator

Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache, 10 rounds, featherweight

Miguel Gaona vs. Abdiel Padilla, 4 rounds, super lightweight