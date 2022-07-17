Search
Boxing

Garcia vs Fortuna results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Newswire
Stream Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna live results from LA
Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna faceoff | Tom Hogan / Golden Boy

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna live from Los Angeles

Undefeated Ryan Garcia (22-0, 18 KOs) of Victorville, CA takes on former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna (37-3-1, 26 KOs) of La Romana, Dominican Republic at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, July 16. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds super lightweight main event live stream on DAZN. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 17.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a ten-round welterweight bout between Alexis Rocha (19-1, 13 KOs) of Santa Ana, CA and Luis Alberto Veron (19-4-2, 9 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Also on the card, Lamont Roach Jr (22-1-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, DC faces Angel Rodriguez (20-1, 10 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in the twelve-round WBA super featherweight title eliminator. In addition, Ricardo Sandoval (20-1, 15 KOs) of Rialto, CA and unbeaten David Jimenez (11-0, 9 KOs) of Cartago, Costa Rica battle it out in the twelve-round WBA flyweight title eliminator. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna

United States
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, July 16
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK & Australia
Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, July 17
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Garcia vs Fortuna free live stream of prelims beings at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT in the US, 10 pm BST in the UK and 7 am AEST in Australia.

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna results

  • Diego De La Hoya def. Enrique Bernache by KO (R4 at 2:51)
  • Miguel Gaona def. Abdiel Padilla by KO (R1)

Garcia vs Fortuna fight card

Get Garcia vs Fortuna full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

  • Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna, 12 rounds, super lightweight
  • Alexis Rocha vs. Luis Alberto Veron, 10 rounds, welterweight – vacant NABO welterweight title
  • Lamont Roach Jr vs. Angel Rodriguez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – WBA super featherweight title eliminator
  • Ricardo Sandoval vs. David Jimenez, 12 rounds, flyweight – WBA flyweight title eliminator

Undercard

  • Oscar Collazo vs. Vic Saludar, 12 rounds, minimumweight – WBA minimumweight title eliminator
  • Diego De La Hoya vs. Enrique Bernache, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Miguel Gaona vs. Abdiel Padilla, 4 rounds, super lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097