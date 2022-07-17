Search
Lamont Roach Jr decisions Angel Rodriguez, wins world title eliminator (video)

Parviz Iskenderov

Garcia vs Fortuna live from Los Angeles

Lamont Roach Jr (23-1-1, 9 KOs) of Washington, DC came out on top when he faced Angel Rodriguez (20-2, 10 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday July 16, which made it Sunday July 17 in the UK and Australia. The bout was featured on the Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna main card live stream on DAZN.

After twelve rounds two judges scored the fight 116-112, while one judge had it 117-111, all in favor of Roach Jr. In addition to the victory by unanimous decision he secured a shot at WBA super featherweight world title.

Check out the fight video highlights below and up top.

Get Garcia vs Fortuna full fight card results.

