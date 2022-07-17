Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna full fight video highlights

Ryan Garcia of Victorville, CA remained undefeated when he faced former two-time world champion Javier Fortuna of La Romana, Dominican Republic. The pair squared off in the main event live stream on DAZN from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Saturday July 16, which made it Sunday July 17 in the UK and Australia.

The scheduled for twelve rounds super lightweight bout ended half way through. On the way to the stoppage victory in the sixth round Garcia dropped Fortuna in the fourth and fifth rounds.

With the victory Ryan Garcia remains undefeated and improves to 23-0, 19 KOs. Javier Fortuna drops to 37-4-1, 26 KOs.

“I want to thank God first and foremost,” said Ryan Garcia. “I know that I performed well for myself. I was crisp, sharp and I stayed in my truth. I didn’t do anything crazy. I know how good of a fighter I am, I just had to put it all together, just like tonight.”

“Fortuna hit hard, he has a hard fist. Like I said when I fight stronger opponents, I box better. Yes, I caught him with a body shot. He thought I was going for the head but I switched it on him. I felt he was going to throw the Luke Campbell shot [the shot that dropped Ryan against Campbell]. I feel like everyone is going to try to hit me with that shot. I hit hard so it doesn’t take much to hurt someone.”

“It felt like [I made] a statement to come back to the timeline I was at. Mental health is a time to reflect on yourself and get better for the future. That’s not weakness, that’s strength! That’s courage! You saw me today when I stepped in the ring. That’s nothing but courage and skill.”

“I felt way better at this weight. I’m not going down to 135 for nothing. But I will fight Tank next if he wants it at 140. I’ll make sure to record all the negotiations so you can’t say I was ducking. I want that fight because it’s going to give me the respect I deserve. I’m never afraid. I have a spirit of competition in me and you’re going to see that come out when I fight Tank and whoop his ass.”

