Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson takes place at Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Tacoma, WA on Friday, July 22. The fight card live on Showtime marks the MMA promotion’s first event held in the state of Washington. Tickets are on sale now.

In the five-round main event former 170-pound champion and No.3 Douglas Lima (32-10) goes against No.4 Jason Jackson (15-4) at welterweight. In the co-main event top-ranked Sidney Outlaw (16-4) squares off against Tofiq Musayev (18-4) at welterweight.

Also on the card unbeaten No.3 Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) faces off Chris Gonzalez (7-1) at lightweight, former Bellator 170-pound title challenger Lorenz Larkin (24-7) takes on Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1) at welterweight, and No.5 Davion Franklin (5-0) meets Marcelo Golm (9-3) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Bellator 283 tickets

Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson tickets to witness all the action at Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Fife, WA on Friday, July 22 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson live stream, date and time

MMA fans can watch Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson live stream on Showtime in the United States. The date is Friday, July 22. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Bellator 283 preliminary card live stream on YouTube begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Fans in other countries with no local coverage can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson live stream from practically anywhere.

Bellator 283 fight card

The current Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson fight card can be found below.

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm

Undercard

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King

Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates

Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez

Justin Montalvo vs. Archie Colgan

Kai Kamaka III vs. Akhmed Magomedov

Ethan Hughes vs. Kevin Hand