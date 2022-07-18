Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) of Glendora, California and Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) of Anyako, Ghana battle it out in the main event at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 23. The contest features two-time world title challenger defending his WBO Intercontinental featherweight belt against former junior featherweight champion. In addition, the pair squares off in the WBC world title eliminator. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds.

Advertisements

The date when Gonzalez vs Dogboe airs live Australia is Sunday, July 24.

In the ten-round co-main event Gabriel Flores Jr (21-1, 7 KOs) faces unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs) at lightweight. Among the bouts featured on Gonzalez vs Dogboe undercard, Antonio Mireles (3-0, 3 KOs) meets Dennys Reyes (3-2, 1 KO) in the four-rounder at heavyweight, Dante Benjamin Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) takes on Corey Thompson (4-0, 3 KOs) in the four-rounder at light heavyweight and Cayman Audie (1-1, 1 KO) takes on Tommy Matlon (2-1, 1 KO) in the four-rounder at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Gonzalez vs Dogboe tickets

Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe tickets to witness all the action at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, MN on Saturday, July 23 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe in the United States

Boxing fans can watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe live stream on ESPN+. The fight date is Saturday, July 23. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

How to watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe in Australia & other countries

The date when Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 24. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. Live stream in Australia and other selected countries is available on FITE TV.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 2 pm AEST.

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Gonzalez vs Dogboe live stream from practically anywhere.

Gonzalez vs Dogboe fight card

The finalized Gonzalez vs Dogboe fight card is expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight Gonzalez’s WBO International featherweight title, WBC featherweight title eliminator

Giovanni Cabrera vs. Gabriel Flores Jr, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Guido Vianello vs. TBA, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. TBA, 6 rounds, featherweight

Javier Martinez vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Dennys Reyes, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Abdullah Mason vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Corey Thompson, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Antonio Woods vs. TBA, 6 rounds, middleweight

Colton Warner vs. TBA, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Cayman Audie vs. Tommy Matlon, 4 rounds, heavyweight