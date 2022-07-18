The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 23 with the UFC London 2022 fight card taking place at The O2 Arena. The main event is a five-round heavyweight battle between Curtis Blaydes and Tom Aspinall. The date when MMA event airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 24.

Curtis Blaydes (16-3, 1 NC) is riding the two-win streak. In his previous bout in March, the No. 4-ranked contender stopped Chris Daukaus in the second round. Last September he earned a unanimous decision against Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

Tom Aspinall (12-2) scored eight wins in a row. The No. 6-ranked contender was in action also in March, when he summited Alexander Volkov in Round 1. In 2021 he stopped Sergey Spivak in the first round and submitted Andrei Arlovski in Round 2.

UFC London 2022 tickets

Tickets for UFC London 2022: Blaydes vs Aspinall at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 23 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through StubHub and Ticketmaster.

The co-main event is a middleweight battle between Jack Hermansson (22-7) and Chris Curtis (29-8). No. 8 Hermansson is looking to rebound from the defeat by split decision against Sean Strickland. Curtis secured eight straight victories, most recently defeating Rodolfo Vieira by UD.

Among other bouts featured on the card Paddy Pimblett (18-3) faces Jordan Leavitt (10-1) at lightweight, Nikita Krylov (27-9) takes on Alexander Gustafsson (18-7) at light heavyweight and Molly McCann (12-4) meets Hannah Goldy (6-2) at women’s flyweight. In addition, Paul Craig (16-4-1) and Volkan Oezdemir (17-6) battle it out at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

MMA fans can watch UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom and Kayo in Australia.

UFC London 2022 card

The current UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary card

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic

Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson

Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson

Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm

Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby