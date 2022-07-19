Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin square off in a highly anticipated trilogy fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17. The contest headlines the card live stream on DAZN. In addition to a previously announced pair of undercard bouts, Diego Pacheco up against Enrique Collazo joins a lineup of action.

The date when Canelo vs GGG 3 airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 18.

Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs) has recently extended his promotional deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom. Facing off Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KOs), as well as his opponent, he is set to challenge his first pro title. The pair battles it out for the WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight belt.

“I am delighted that Diego has committed his future to Matchroom,” said Hearn. “Diego has taken to the pro game so well and on September 17, he takes the next step with his first title fight.

“Enrique will provide a stiff examination, but I believe Diego will show what we see in him – a future World champion and a young man that will begin climbing the rankings in the second half of the year and be hot on the heels of the contenders at 168lbs.”

Los Angeles native Pacheco was in action in June when he defeated Raul Ortega via the fourth-round retirement. In March he stopped Genc Pllana in Round 2.

“I am very excited to be extending my promotional deal with Matchroom because they’ve done a great job working with me as a prospect and now it’s time to get into the contender’s conversation,” said Pacheco. “On September 17, I will be showing everyone once again that I am here to stay.”

Collazo is the 2012 Olympian and six-time Puerto Rican National champion. In his previous bout against Jose Miguel Torres last November he faced the defeat via the fourth-round disqualification. Prior to that he defeated Ronald Montes via the fourth-round RTD and scored a unanimous decision against Tahlik Taylor.

“Very excited and grateful for the opportunity to fight on this card,” said Collazo. “It’s going to be another historic fight between Puerto Rico vs Mexico. Proud to be representing my Island and I am very confident I will win this fight.”

Among other bouts featured on the Canelo vs GGG 3 card, Jesse Rodriguez defends his WBC super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez and Austin Williams faces Kieron Conway for the WBA International middleweight strap. The rest of lineup is expected to be announced shortly.