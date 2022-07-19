ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 takes place at Tsongas Center in Lowell, MA on Saturday, July 23. The match card live on pay-per-view features multiple championship showdowns.

In the main event Jonathan Gresham defends his ROH World Championship title against Claudio Castagnoli. In the co-main event Samoa Joe defends ROH World TV Championship against Jay Lethal.

Also on the card Wheeler Yuta puts his ROH Pure Championship on the line in a “Pure Wrestling Rules” match against Daniel Garcia. As well, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) defend their ROH World Tag Team Championship in a “Two-out-of-three-falls” match against The Briscoe Brothers (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe). In addition, Mercedes Martinez defends her ROH Women’s World Championship against Serena Deeb. The lineup can be found below.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 tickets

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 tickets to witness all the action at Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts on Saturday, July 23 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

How to watch ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022

Pro Wrestling fans in the United States can watch ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 live stream on Bleacher Report app, website and connected devices. The date is Saturday, July 23. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The PPV price is $39.99.

The date when ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 24. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST. International live stream is available on FITE TV. The PPV price is $19.99.

Fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 live stream from practically anywhere.

The preliminary matches begin an hour prior to the main card.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 match card

The five-match ROH Death Before Dishonor 2022 championship card looks as the following:

ROH World Championship Match

Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli

ROH World TV Championship Match

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Championship Match

Wheeler Yuta (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) vs. The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe)

ROH Women’s World Championship Match

Mercedes Martinez (c) vs. Serena Deeb