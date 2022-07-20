Andy Ruiz Jr vs Luis Ortiz press conference (video)

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr faces Luis Ortiz at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, September 4. The pair squares off in the WBC world title eliminator. The bout airs live on pay-per-view.

Ruiz vs Ortiz tickets are on sale and can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Ahead of the event the fighters host a launch press conference. Also in attendance former three-division champion Abner Mares, who is back in the ring against Miguel Flores. Video is available up top.

