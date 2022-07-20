Jesse Rodriguez defends his WBC super flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, September 17. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout serves as the co-main event on the undercard of to a highly anticipated trilogy fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin live stream on DAZN.

Rodriguez (16-0 11 KOs) has enjoyed a successful first half of the year, starting by becoming the youngest active world champion in February, stepping in late to meet Carlos Cuadras for the vacant WBC strap in Phoenix. He then put on a stunning display in his first defense, stopping Thai star Srisaket Sor Rungvisai on his San Antonio home turf in June inside eight rounds.

‘It’s a blessing to even be mentioned with some of the greatest boxers in the sport’

‘Bam’ extended his promotional deal with Eddie Hearn following the win over Rungvisai. He now defends his title for the second time against Mexican Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1 11 KOs), who challenges for world honors for the fourth time in his career.

Rodriguez has begun camp at home and will relocate to Robert Garcia’s California base when his trainer and manager returns from Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia on August 20. The 21-year-old is ready to thrill on the biggest of stages on September 17, and believes it could be the next step in securing “Fighter of the Year” awards across the board.

“I’m so thankful to be named ESPN’s fighter of the year,” said Jesse Rodriguez. “My hard work and dedication to the sport is paying off. That is why I’m able to perform the way I have been. There’s so much more to come and I can’t wait.”

“I’ll be starting my camp in San Antonio for this next fight. I’ll be here for three weeks then finish up in Riverside at Robert Garcia Boxing Academy. Fighting so soon, I feel like I haven’t lost a beat. I’m still in rhythm and I’ll be more than ready for Las Vegas.”

“The way people have been saying I’m front runner for Fighter of the Year is motivation to get the job done. It’s a blessing to even be mentioned with some of the greatest boxers in the sport. But come September 17, there will be no question who it belongs to.”

Rodriguez’s achievement was one of many as Matchroom fighters and events dominated ESPN’s midyear awards. Irish superstar Katie Taylor was named female fighter of the year following her victory over Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in New York in April, which landed female fight of the year nod. Leigh Wood’s dramatic final round KO win over Jamie Conlan in Nottingham in March earned the WBA featherweight champion the KO of the year and the battle was awarded men’s fight of the year, while Dmitry Bivol’s triumph over Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas in May took the gong for upset of the year.

Among other bouts featured on Canelo vs GGG 3 undercard Austin Williams faces Kieron Conway for the WBA International middleweight strap and Diego Pacheco and Enrique Collazo battle it out for the WBC USNBC Silver super middleweight belt.