UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall takes place at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, July 23. The date when the card airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 24.

In the scheduled for five rounds heavyweight main event No.4 Curtis Blaydes (16-3, 1 NC) is looking for his third straight victory when he faces No.6 Tom Aspinall (12-2), who is riding the eight-win streak. In the co-main event No.8 Jack Hermansson (22-7) takes on Chris Curtis (29-8) in a three-rounder at middleweight.

Also on the card Jordan Leavitt (10-1) meets Paddy Pimblett (18-3) at lightweight, Nikita Krylov (27-9) faces Alexander Gustafsson (18-7) at light heavyweight and Hannah Goldy (6-2) goes up against Molly McCann (12-4) at women’s flyweight. In addition, Volkan Oezdemir (17-6) squares off against Paul Craig (16-4-1) at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, July 23. The main card start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT.

UFC London UK time, Blaydes vs Aspinall

UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall UK date and time is scheduled for Saturday, July 23 at 8 pm BST for the main card, following the prelims kicking off at 5 pm BST. Fans can watch the event live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass.

UFC London Australia time, Blaydes vs Aspinall

In Australia UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 24. The main card start time is scheduled for 5 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 2 am AEST.

UFC London fight card

The full UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary card

Mason Jones vs. Ludovít Klein

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic

Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson

Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson

Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm

Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby