Bellator 283 weigh-in results, Lima vs Jackson (video)

Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson airs live on Showtime from Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Tacoma, WA on Friday July 22, which makes it Saturday July 23 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event former 170-pound champion and No.3 Douglas Lima (32-10) squares off against No.4 Jason Jackson (15-4) in a five-round welterweight bout. In the co-main event top-ranked Sidney Outlaw (16-4) and Tofiq Musayev (18-4) go to battle at welterweight.
Tickets for Bellator 283 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.
Get Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.
Bellator 283 fight card
Main Card
- Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson
- Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev
- Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez
- Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
- Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm
Undercard
- Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta
- Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto
- Akhmed Magomedov vs. Kevin Boehm
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King
- Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez
- Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates
- Archie Colgan vs. Bryan Nuro