Bellator 283 weigh-in results, Lima vs Jackson (video)

Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson airs live on Showtime from Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Tacoma, WA on Friday July 22, which makes it Saturday July 23 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former 170-pound champion and No.3 Douglas Lima (32-10) squares off against No.4 Jason Jackson (15-4) in a five-round welterweight bout. In the co-main event top-ranked Sidney Outlaw (16-4) and Tofiq Musayev (18-4) go to battle at welterweight.

Get Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson full fight card below.

Bellator 283 fight card

Main Card

Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson

Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev

Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov

Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm

Undercard

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto

Akhmed Magomedov vs. Kevin Boehm

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King

Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez

Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates

Archie Colgan vs. Bryan Nuro