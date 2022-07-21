Search
Bellator 283 weigh-in results, Lima vs Jackson (video)

Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson

Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson airs live on Showtime from Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Tacoma, WA on Friday July 22, which makes it Saturday July 23 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event former 170-pound champion and No.3 Douglas Lima (32-10) squares off against No.4 Jason Jackson (15-4) in a five-round welterweight bout. In the co-main event top-ranked Sidney Outlaw (16-4) and Tofiq Musayev (18-4) go to battle at welterweight.

Tickets for Bellator 283 can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Get Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Bellator 283 fight card

Main Card

  • Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson
  • Sidney Outlaw vs. Tofiq Musayev
  • Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Chris Gonzalez
  • Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov
  • Davion Franklin vs. Marcelo Golm

Bellator 283 fight card, tickets, time, how to watch, Lima vs Jackson

Undercard

  • Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta
  • Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto
  • Akhmed Magomedov vs. Kevin Boehm
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King
  • Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez
  • Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates
  • Archie Colgan vs. Bryan Nuro
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

