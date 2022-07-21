Bellator MMA returns to Milan, Italy on Oct 29

Bellator MMA announced its return to Italy with the fight card taking place at Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan on Saturday, October 29. The event follows a series of promotions held in Dublin, Paris and London earlier this year.

Advertisements

Bellator Milan 2022 is set to be the first fan-attended event in Italy since October 2019. The promotion hosted three behind-closed-doors shows during the pandemic in September and October of 2020.

Tickets for Bellator Milan go on sale today, Wednesday, July 20, and can be purchased via the promotion’s website. Other MMA fans can watch the event live on Showtime in the US and BBC Three and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

The list of bouts featured on the Bellator Milan 2022 card and additional information is expected to be announced shortly.