Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) and Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) square off in the ten-round WBC world title eliminator main event at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which makes it Sunday July 24 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Gonzalez vs Dogboe tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, and FITE in Australia and other selected countries.

In the co-main event unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs) takes on Gabriel Flores Jr (21-1, 7 KOs) in a ten-round battle at lightweight. Among the bouts featured on Gonzalez vs Dogboe undercard, Dennys Reyes (3-2, 1 KO) faces off against Antonio Mireles (3-0, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder at heavyweight, Corey Thompson (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Dante Benjamin Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at light heavyweight, and Anthony Garrett (1-1, 1 KO) is up against Cayman Audie (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe full fight card.