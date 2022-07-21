Search
Boxing

Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe final pre-fight press conference (video)

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Gonzalez vs Dogboe: WBC featherweight world title eliminator at Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota

Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) and Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) square off in the ten-round WBC world title eliminator main event at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which makes it Sunday July 24 in Australia. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference. Video is available up top.

Gonzalez vs Dogboe start time, how to watch, undercard

Gonzalez vs Dogboe tickets can be purchased via Vivid Seats.

Other boxing fans can watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, and FITE in Australia and other selected countries.

In the co-main event unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs) takes on Gabriel Flores Jr (21-1, 7 KOs) in a ten-round battle at lightweight. Among the bouts featured on Gonzalez vs Dogboe undercard, Dennys Reyes (3-2, 1 KO) faces off against Antonio Mireles (3-0, 3 KOs) in a four-rounder at heavyweight, Corey Thompson (4-0, 3 KOs) meets Dante Benjamin Jr. (2-0, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at light heavyweight, and Anthony Garrett (1-1, 1 KO) is up against Cayman Audie (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe full fight card.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097