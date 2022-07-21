Tickets information has been announced for Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2, as the pair squares off in the rematch at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, August 20. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features reigning unified WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion of Ukraine up against two-time former unified king of the UK.

Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs), former undisputed cruiserweight titleholder, dethroned Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs) to claim the unified heavyweight belts last September in front of over 60,000 fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

“I am working hard in my training camp to be in the best shape possible for the rematch,” Usyk said. “With the help of the Lord I will overcome the biggest challenges to make it happen. I want the crowd to be excited with the fight, I want them to remember it for a lifetime.”

The event, billed as “Rage on the Red Sea”, marks the second time Joshua attempts to reclaim the unified straps. Nearly three years ago he took the revenge against Andy Ruiz Jr in the headliner of “Clash on the Dunes” in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

“August 20 is set to be an unbelievable night of championship level boxing,” Joshua said. “For any sports fan this is not to be missed, it has all the ingredients to go down in boxing history. Locally I know that boxing has grown massively and it was great to see thousands of people come to Riyadh for the ‘Clash on the Dunes’. I am hoping to see even more in Jeddah in a few weeks’ time.”

Usyk vs Joshua 2 tickets

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 takes place indoors at King Abdullah Sports City Arena, part of Jeddah’s stunning King Abdullah Sports City which has hosted various international sports and entertainment events including football, WWE and boxing. Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be purchased via Hala Yalla, as per announcement sent out by Matchroom.

Usyk vs Joshua 2 tickets are priced from 375 SAR, which is approximately $99.78 USD / $144.65 AUD, for “General Ticket 4”, up to 20,000 SAR for “Ringside Ticket 1”, which is around $5321.41 USD / $7732.88 AUD.

The list of bouts featured on Usyk vs Joshua 2 undercard, as well as the broadcast information, is expected to be announced shortly.