Bellator 283 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson preliminary card live stream from Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Fife, WA on Friday, July 22 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, which makes it 12 am BST / 9 am AEST in the UK and Australia on Saturday, July 23, respectively.
US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.
Bellator 283 preliminary card looks as the following:
- Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta
- Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto
- Akhmed Magomedov vs. Kevin Boehm
- Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King
- Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez
- Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates
- Archie Colgan vs. Bryan Nuro
Bellator 283 prelims – international live stream
Get Bellator 283 full fight card and schedule.