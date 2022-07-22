Bellator 283 free live stream of prelims (video)

Watch Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson preliminary card live stream from Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Fife, WA on Friday, July 22 leading to the main card live on Showtime. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, which makes it 12 am BST / 9 am AEST in the UK and Australia on Saturday, July 23, respectively.

US live stream video is available up top. International live stream is available below.

Bellator 283 preliminary card looks as the following:

Romero Cotton vs. Dalton Rosta

Veta Arteaga vs. Vanessa Porto

Akhmed Magomedov vs. Kevin Boehm

Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Bobby King

Roman Faraldo vs. Luis Iniguez

Jaylon Bates vs. Mark Coates

Archie Colgan vs. Bryan Nuro

Bellator 283 prelims – international live stream

