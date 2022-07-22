Two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) brings his WBO International featherweight belt to the ring when he faces former super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) in the main event at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 23. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout, which also serves as the WBC world title eliminator.

Advertisements

In the co-main event Gabriel Flores Jr. (21-1, 7 KOs) goes up against unbeaten contender Giovanni Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs). The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at lightweight.

Check out below what the fighters had to say at the final press conference ahead of their bouts live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in Australia and other countries. Also in attendance at press conference was featherweight prospect Haven Brady Jr. (6-0, 4 KOs), who battles it out on the undercard.

Gonzalez vs Dogboe tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Joet Gonzalez

“This fight has a little bit of everything. There’s motivation. There’s a little more pressure because the opportunity is there for a third world title shot. But I got to get the job done. I’ve got to get past Isaac Dogboe first and then go from there.”

“I took a lot from the Navarrete fight. You live and learn each and every day. From that fight, I think I showed most of the people what I’m about and what I’m willing to do to get my hand raised. Unfortunately, I didn’t get my hand raised, but I was in that fight for all 12 rounds. If I was hurt, I wouldn’t have fought the way I fought. For the most part, I made that fight exciting. But it is what it is, and now I can’t wait to face Isaac Dogboe.”

“You can expect another exciting fight. I’m here to entertain the fans. I’d fight whoever and whenever. I’d fight all the top fighters. Expect another great fight from me.”

Isaac Dogboe

“One thing I believe is that without risk there is no reward. I love the challenge. I’m always willing to go in there with whoever is in front of me. I’m really looking forward to this fight. I know that Joet is going to bring it. I’m really looking forward to what he’s going to bring.”

“Camp has been great [with Barry Hunter]. That’s one of the best places that one can find themselves, especially after going through everything I have gone through. He’s always been there. The entire team as well, not just him.”

“We push each other. There are times where I should be learning how to box, but then Isaac Dogboe just ends up being Isaac Dogboe and just comes out with all guns blazing because he wants to let off steam. But it’s been a gradual process. I’m really thankful for my team.”

Gabriel Flores Jr.

“My last fights taught me that I can go through anything. When it comes to fire, I’ll run to the fire, just to get out of it and come out on top. I ain’t worried about that. When a problem comes my way, I go towards the problem.”

“But I’m healthy now. That was me at 130. I wanted to stay at 130 and win a title there. But my body couldn’t do it, and I was just forcing my body. But you live and you learn. It was a mistake I learned from, and now I’m at 135. I’m fighting at 136 for this one, and I feel great. I feel healthy.”

“I’m going to make a statement. That’s for sure. My statement is show that 135 is my weight class now. That’s what I’m going out to prove. I didn’t come here to win a title; I came to take it all.”

Gabriel Flores Jr and Giovanni Cabrera at press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Giovanni Cabrera

“This is the opportunity for me to establish myself as the type of fighter that I’ve always wanted to be and that I’ve proven to be in the past. Now it’s just time for everyone to recognize it. I’ve defeated a lot of undefeated fighters in my career. To me, Gabriel Flores is the biggest one to date.”

“I’ve prepared for all possibilities. If he comes to fight, I’m ready to fight. If it’s a chess match, I’m ready for a chess match. It’s going to be a great fight for everybody. Our styles are unique, and it’s a great matchup. I have a game plan. I have one of the best corners in the world with Freddie Roach and Pepe Reilly. I’m ready. I’ve had one of the best training camps of my career, and I’m excited.”

Haven Brady Jr.

“I feel good. I feel better and better every time I get into the ring. I can’t wait to get back in there and show more skills. I feel more comfortable with every fight. I bring more out of my arsenal with every fight. Saturday night you’ll see more of Haven Brady Jr.”

“I love the stage. I love the process. I feel that if you don’t love the process, you won’t make it to where you want to be. You got to love the training, the press conferences like these, getting in the ring, the lights, the camera and the action. I love that.”

Among the bouts featured on the Gonzalez vs Dogboe undercard, Guido Vianello faces Rafael Rios at heavyweight and Abdullah Mason meets Luis Fernandez at lightweight. In addition, Javier Martinez takes on Pachino Hill at middleweight.