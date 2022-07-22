Search
Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe weigh-in results (video)

Gonzalez vs Dogboe: WBC featherweight world title eliminator at Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota

Two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) defends his WBO Intercontinental featherweight belt against former junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) in the ten-round main event at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which makes it Sunday July 24 in Australia. In addition, the pair faces off in the WBC world title eliminator. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The co-main event features a ten-round lightweight battle between Gabriel Flores Jr (21-1, 7 KOs) and unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs).

Boxing fans can watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and FITE in Australia and other selected countries.

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Gonzalez vs Dogboe fight card

Main Card

  • Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight Gonzalez’s WBO International featherweight title, WBC featherweight title eliminator
  • Giovanni Cabrera vs. Gabriel Flores Jr, 10 rounds, lightweight

Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe start time, tickets, how to watch

Undercard

  • Javier Martinez vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Guido Vianello vs. Rafael Rios, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Haven Brady Jr vs. Aaron Echeveste, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Colton Warner vs. James Barnes, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Fernandez, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Antonio Mireles vs. Dennys Reyes, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Corey Thompson, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Antonio Woods vs. Darryl Jones, 6 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised

  • Cayman Audie vs. Anthony Garrett, 4 rounds, heavyweight
