Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe weigh-in results (video)

Two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) defends his WBO Intercontinental featherweight belt against former junior featherweight champion Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) in the ten-round main event at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which makes it Sunday July 24 in Australia. In addition, the pair faces off in the WBC world title eliminator. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

The co-main event features a ten-round lightweight battle between Gabriel Flores Jr (21-1, 7 KOs) and unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs).

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe full fight card below and stay tuned for weigh-in results. Weigh-in video is available up top.

Gonzalez vs Dogboe fight card

Main Card

Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight Gonzalez’s WBO International featherweight title, WBC featherweight title eliminator

Giovanni Cabrera vs. Gabriel Flores Jr, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Javier Martinez vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight

Guido Vianello vs. Rafael Rios, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Aaron Echeveste, 6 rounds, featherweight

Colton Warner vs. James Barnes, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Fernandez, 4 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Dennys Reyes, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Corey Thompson, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Antonio Woods vs. Darryl Jones, 6 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised

Cayman Audie vs. Anthony Garrett, 4 rounds, heavyweight