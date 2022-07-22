UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall takes place at The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday July 23, which makes it Sunday July 24 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

UFC London tickets can be purchased through StubHub.

Curtis Blaydes (16-3, 1 NC) weighed-in at 260 lbs for his main event bout against fellow-heavyweight Tom Aspinall (12-2), who showed 251 lbs. Middleweights Jack Hermansson (22-7) and Chris Curtis (29-8), both tipped the scales at 186 lbs for their co-main event bout.

MMA fans can watch UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall live stream on ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Monthly Pass in the United Kingdom, and UFC Fight Pass and Kayo in Australia.

All other fighters battling it out on the night also successfully made the required weight limit.

Get UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall full fight card and weigh-in results below. Video of ceremonial weigh-in is available up top.

UFC London fight card

Main card

Curtis Blaydes (260) vs. Tom Aspinall (251)

Jack Hermansson (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)

Jordan Leavitt (155) vs. Paddy Pimblett (156)

Alexander Gustafsson (205) vs. Nikita Krylov (204)

Hannah Goldy (125) vs. Molly McCann (125.5)

Paul Craig (206) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

Preliminary Card

Marc Diakiese (156) vs. Damir Hadzovic (156)

Charles Rosa (145) vs. Nathaniel Wood (145.5)

Makwan Amirkhani (145.5) vs. Jonathan Pearce (145)

Charles Johnson (125.5) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

Jai Herbert (155) vs. Kyle Nelson (155)

Mandy Bohm (125) vs. Victoria Leonardo (125.5)

Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Claudio Silva (170.5)

Mason Jones (155.5) vs. Ludovit Klein (155)