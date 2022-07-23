Bellator 283 airs live on Showtime from Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Tacoma, WA on Friday, July 22, marking the promotion’s first visit to the state of Washington. In the five-round main event former welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-10) squares off against Jason Jackson (15-4).

Advertisements

In the co-main event Sidney Outlaw (16-4) and Tofiq Musayev (18-4) battle it out at lightweight. Among other bouts, undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) takes on Chris Gonzalez (7-1) at lightweight, former welterweight title challenger Lorenz Larkin (24-7) meets Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1) at welterweight, and Marcelo Golm (9-3) faces unbeaten Davion Franklin (5-0) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, July 22

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Bellator 283 free live stream of prelims begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson live stream from practically anywhere.

Bellator 283 fight card

Get Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson full fight card results below.

Main Card

Jason Jackson def. Douglas Lima by unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 50–45)

Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:27)

Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez by submission (front choke, R1 at 2:54)

Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov – No Contest (illegal elbow, R1 at 2:52)

Marcelo Golm def. Davion Franklin by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 4:36)

Undercard

Dalton Rosta def. Romero Cotton by TKO (punches, R3 at 0:38)

Veta Arteaga def. Vanessa Porto by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 3:47)

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Bobby King by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Akhmed Magomedov def. Kevin Boehm by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:16)

Roman Faraldo def. Luis Iniguez by KO (punch, R1 at 3:42)

Jaylon Bates def. Mark Coates by split decision (30–27, 28–29, 29–28)

Archie Colgan def. Bryan Nuro by TKO (punches, R3 at 1:15)