Bellator 283 results, Lima vs Jackson

FIGHTMAG
Stream Bellator 283 Lima vs Jackson results live from Tacoma WA
Douglas Lima vs. Jason Jackson faceoff | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson

Bellator 283 airs live on Showtime from Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Tacoma, WA on Friday, July 22, marking the promotion’s first visit to the state of Washington. In the five-round main event former welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-10) squares off against Jason Jackson (15-4).

In the co-main event Sidney Outlaw (16-4) and Tofiq Musayev (18-4) battle it out at lightweight. Among other bouts, undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) takes on Chris Gonzalez (7-1) at lightweight, former welterweight title challenger Lorenz Larkin (24-7) meets Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1) at welterweight, and Marcelo Golm (9-3) faces unbeaten Davion Franklin (5-0) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, July 22
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Bellator 283 free live stream of prelims begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

MMA fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson live stream from practically anywhere.

Bellator 283 fight card

Get Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson full fight card results below.

Main Card

  • Jason Jackson def. Douglas Lima by unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 50–45)
  • Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:27)
  • Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez by submission (front choke, R1 at 2:54)
  • Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov – No Contest (illegal elbow, R1 at 2:52)
  • Marcelo Golm def. Davion Franklin by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 4:36)

Undercard

  • Dalton Rosta def. Romero Cotton by TKO (punches, R3 at 0:38)
  • Veta Arteaga def. Vanessa Porto by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 3:47)
  • Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Bobby King by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
  • Akhmed Magomedov def. Kevin Boehm by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:16)
  • Roman Faraldo def. Luis Iniguez by KO (punch, R1 at 3:42)
  • Jaylon Bates def. Mark Coates by split decision (30–27, 28–29, 29–28)
  • Archie Colgan def. Bryan Nuro by TKO (punches, R3 at 1:15)
