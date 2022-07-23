Bellator 283 airs live on Showtime from Emerald Queen Hotel & Casino in Tacoma, WA on Friday, July 22, marking the promotion’s first visit to the state of Washington. In the five-round main event former welterweight champion Douglas Lima (32-10) squares off against Jason Jackson (15-4).
In the co-main event Sidney Outlaw (16-4) and Tofiq Musayev (18-4) battle it out at lightweight. Among other bouts, undefeated Usman Nurmagomedov (14-0) takes on Chris Gonzalez (7-1) at lightweight, former welterweight title challenger Lorenz Larkin (24-7) meets Mukhamed Berkhamov (15-1) at welterweight, and Marcelo Golm (9-3) faces unbeaten Davion Franklin (5-0) at heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Bellator 283: Lima vs Jackson
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, July 22
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Bellator 283 free live stream of prelims begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Bellator 283 fight card
Main Card
- Jason Jackson def. Douglas Lima by unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 50–45)
- Tofiq Musayev def. Sidney Outlaw by TKO (punches, R1 at 0:27)
- Usman Nurmagomedov def. Chris Gonzalez by submission (front choke, R1 at 2:54)
- Lorenz Larkin vs. Mukhamed Berkhamov – No Contest (illegal elbow, R1 at 2:52)
- Marcelo Golm def. Davion Franklin by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 4:36)
Undercard
- Dalton Rosta def. Romero Cotton by TKO (punches, R3 at 0:38)
- Veta Arteaga def. Vanessa Porto by submission (guillotine choke, R2 at 3:47)
- Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Bobby King by unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)
- Akhmed Magomedov def. Kevin Boehm by submission (rear-naked choke, R1 at 1:16)
- Roman Faraldo def. Luis Iniguez by KO (punch, R1 at 3:42)
- Jaylon Bates def. Mark Coates by split decision (30–27, 28–29, 29–28)
- Archie Colgan def. Bryan Nuro by TKO (punches, R3 at 1:15)