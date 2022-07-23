Bare Knuckle Boxing airs live from Indigo at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, July 23. The fight card is headlined by BKB’s Craig “Rocky” Morgan up against BYB’s Carlos Alexandre. The bout is scheduled for five by two minute rounds at 70 kg.
Among other bouts Gavin Curragh takes on Marley Churcher, Albert Scamp faces off Emil Markic and Davey Thomas meets Steven Evans. In addition, Ben Hatchett squares off against Robin Deakin. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch BKB 27: Morgan vs Alexandre
United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, July 23
Time: 7 pm BST
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, July 23
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, July 24
Time: 4 am AEST
BKB 27 fight card
Get BKB 27: Morgan vs Alexandre full fight card below.
- Craig “Rocky” Morgan vs. Carlos Alexandre
- Gavin Curragh vs. Marley Churcher
- Albert Scamp vs. Emil Markic
- Dave Thomas vs. Steven Evans
- Ben Hatchett vs. Robin Deakin
- Mason Shaw vs. Lawrence Tracey
- Patrick Nash vs. Jack McLean
- Callan Harley vs. Luke Kelly
- Ionel Levitchi vs. Martin Reffell
- Eric Olsen vs. Szymon Szynkiewicz
- Aaron McCallum vs. Beau Besley
- Mark Handley vs. Jonny Jones