Bare Knuckle Boxing airs live from Indigo at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, July 23. The fight card is headlined by BKB’s Craig “Rocky” Morgan up against BYB’s Carlos Alexandre. The bout is scheduled for five by two minute rounds at 70 kg.

Among other bouts Gavin Curragh takes on Marley Churcher, Albert Scamp faces off Emil Markic and Davey Thomas meets Steven Evans. In addition, Ben Hatchett squares off against Robin Deakin. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKB 27: Morgan vs Alexandre

United Kingdom

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, July 23

Time: 7 pm BST

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, July 23

Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, July 24

Time: 4 am AEST

BKB 27 fight card

Get BKB 27: Morgan vs Alexandre full fight card below.

Craig “Rocky” Morgan vs. Carlos Alexandre

Gavin Curragh vs. Marley Churcher

Albert Scamp vs. Emil Markic

Dave Thomas vs. Steven Evans

Ben Hatchett vs. Robin Deakin

Mason Shaw vs. Lawrence Tracey

Patrick Nash vs. Jack McLean

Callan Harley vs. Luke Kelly

Ionel Levitchi vs. Martin Reffell

Eric Olsen vs. Szymon Szynkiewicz

Aaron McCallum vs. Beau Besley

Mark Handley vs. Jonny Jones