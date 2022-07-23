Search
BKB 27 start time, live stream, how to watch, Morgan vs Alexandre, full fight card

Stream BKB 27 live from London
BKB 27

Bare Knuckle Boxing

Bare Knuckle Boxing airs live from Indigo at The O2 in London, England on Saturday, July 23. The fight card is headlined by BKB’s Craig “Rocky” Morgan up against BYB’s Carlos Alexandre. The bout is scheduled for five by two minute rounds at 70 kg.

Among other bouts Gavin Curragh takes on Marley Churcher, Albert Scamp faces off Emil Markic and Davey Thomas meets Steven Evans. In addition, Ben Hatchett squares off against Robin Deakin. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKB 27: Morgan vs Alexandre

United Kingdom
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, July 23
Time: 7 pm BST

United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, July 23
Time: 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, July 24
Time: 4 am AEST

Stream BKB 27 live on FITE from London

BKB 27 fight card

Get BKB 27: Morgan vs Alexandre full fight card below.

  • Craig “Rocky” Morgan vs. Carlos Alexandre
  • Gavin Curragh vs. Marley Churcher
  • Albert Scamp vs. Emil Markic
  • Dave Thomas vs. Steven Evans
  • Ben Hatchett vs. Robin Deakin
  • Mason Shaw vs. Lawrence Tracey
  • Patrick Nash vs. Jack McLean
  • Callan Harley vs. Luke Kelly
  • Ionel Levitchi vs. Martin Reffell
  • Eric Olsen vs. Szymon Szynkiewicz
  • Aaron McCallum vs. Beau Besley
  • Mark Handley vs. Jonny Jones
