Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao date set for Sep 23 in Newark, NJ – Tickets

FIGHTMAG
Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao date set, tickets on sale
Shakur Stevenson in his bout against Oscar Valdez | Mikey Williams / Top Rank via Getty Images

The Homecoming: Shakur Stevenson defends unified WBC and WBO titles against Robson Conceicao

The next fight date has been set for Shakur Stevenson, as the unified WBC and WBO super featherweight champion defends his belts against Robson Conceicao on Friday, September 23 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout live on ESPN.

The formal announcement of the event titled “The Homecoming” is scheduled to be made at a press conference on Monday, July 25.

A native of Newark, NJ, undefeated Shakur Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs) was in action in April when he scored a unanimous decision against Oscar Valdez to retain his WBO belt and claim the WBC strap. Rio Olympics 2016 Gold-medalist Robson Conceicao (17-1, 8 KOs) of Salvador, Bahia, Brazil last fought in January when he earned a UD against Xavier Martinez and rebounded from the defeat suffered against Valdez in his first bid to claim a world title.

Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao tickets

Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao tickets to witness all the action at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, September 23 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased now through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao
Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao | Poster

The announced Stevenson vs Conceicao launch press conference is also expected to feature Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs), Brooklyn-born featherweight prospect Bruce Carrington (4-0, 3 KOs), junior featherweight prospect Floyd Diaz (6-0, 2 KOs) and Long Island-born welterweight Jahi Tucker (8-0, 5 KOs).

“Many special guests are scheduled to appear, including Seton Hall Men’s Basketball Head Coach Shaheen Holloway, New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton, and Ras J. Baraka, the 40th Mayor of the City of Newark,” as per announcement by Top Rank Boxing.

