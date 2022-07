UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall airs live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday July 23, which makes it Sunday July 24 in Australia.

The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between No.4 Curtis Blaydes (16-3) and No.6 Tom Aspinall (12-2). The co-main event pits No.8 Jack Hermansson (22-7) and Chris Curtis (29-8) at middleweight.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Paddy Pimblett (18-3) takes on Jordan Leavitt (10-1) at lightweight, Alexander Gustafsson (18-7) faces Nikita Krylov (27-9) at light heavyweight and Hannah Goldy (6-2) battles it out against Molly McCann (12-4) at women’s flyweight. In addition, Volkan Oezdemir (17-6) meets Paul Craig (16-4-1) at light heavyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, July 23

Main Card: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Prelims: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: BT Sport Monthly Pass

Date: Saturday, July 23

Main Card: 8 pm BST

Prelims: 5 pm BST

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass, Kayo

Date: Sunday, July 24

Main Card: 5 am AEST

Prelims: 2 am AEST

UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall results

Get UFC London: Blaydes vs Aspinall full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main card

Curtis Blaydes vs. Tom Aspinall

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Curtis

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jordan Leavitt

Nikita Krylov vs. Alexander Gustafsson

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy

Paul Craig vs. Volkan Oezdemir

Preliminary card

Mason Jones vs. Ludovít Klein

Marc Diakiese vs. Damir Hadzovic

Nathaniel Wood vs. Charles Rosa

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Jonathan Pearce

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Charles Johnson

Jai Herbert vs. Kyle Nelson

Victoria Leonardo vs. Mandy Bohm

Claudio Silva vs. Nicolas Dalby