Abdullah Mason (3-0, 3 KOs) dominated and stopped Luis Fernandez (1-4-1) when the pair squared off at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which made it Sunday July 24 in Australia. The bout was featured on the Gonzalez vs Dogboe undercard live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for four rounds lightweight contest ended at 2 minutes and 39 seconds into the first round.

18-year-old Abdullah Mason was RELENTLESS on his way to a TKO win ? (? @trboxing)



Watch #GonzalezDogboe RIGHT NOW on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/yViruJ7qdW — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 23, 2022

