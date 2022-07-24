BKFC Fight Night Tampa 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL on Saturday, July 23. The bare knuckle boxing fight card is headlined by a five-round championship bout between Jarod Grant and Reggie Barnett Jr. The pair battles it out for the interim bantamweight title. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 24.
In the co-main event John Michael Escoboza goes up against Jared Warren. Also on the card, David Mundell takes on David Simpson, Rynell Riley faces Heinrich Coorssen and Joshua Sanchez meets Ryan Shough. In addition, Ryan Reber squares off against Rick Caruso. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch BKFC Tampa 2: Grant vs Barnett
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, July 23
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
UK & Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, July 24
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
BKFC Tampa 2 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.
BKFC Tampa 2: Grant vs Barnett fight card
Get BKFC Tampa 2: Grant vs Barnett full fight card below and stay tuned for results.
Main Card
- Jarod Grant vs. Reggie Barnett Jr – for interim BKFC bantamweight title
- John Michael Escoboza vs. Jared Warren
- David Mundell vs. David Simpson
- Heinrich Coorssen def. Rynell Riley by KO (R3 at 1:49)
- Ryan Shough def. Joshua Sanchez by TKO (R2)
- Ryan Reber def. Rick Caruso by TKO (doctor stoppage, R4 at 2:00)
- Branden Allen def. Stevo Morris by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 49-44)
- Henry Williams def. Tim Hester by TKO (R1 at 1:19)
Preliminary Card
- Joshua Ridge def. Justyn Martinez by TKO (R3 at 1:31)
- Alex Tierney vs. Darrick Gates – No Contest (accidental headbutt, R1 at 1:11)