BKFC Fight Night Tampa 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, FL on Saturday, July 23. The bare knuckle boxing fight card is headlined by a five-round championship bout between Jarod Grant and Reggie Barnett Jr. The pair battles it out for the interim bantamweight title. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 24.

In the co-main event John Michael Escoboza goes up against Jared Warren. Also on the card, David Mundell takes on David Simpson, Rynell Riley faces Heinrich Coorssen and Joshua Sanchez meets Ryan Shough. In addition, Ryan Reber squares off against Rick Caruso. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch BKFC Tampa 2: Grant vs Barnett

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, July 23

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

UK & Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, July 24

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

BKFC Tampa 2 free live stream of prelims starts an hour prior to the main card. Video is available up top.

BKFC Tampa 2: Grant vs Barnett fight card

Get BKFC Tampa 2: Grant vs Barnett full fight card below and stay tuned for results.

Main Card

Jarod Grant vs. Reggie Barnett Jr – for interim BKFC bantamweight title

John Michael Escoboza vs. Jared Warren

David Mundell vs. David Simpson

Heinrich Coorssen def. Rynell Riley by KO (R3 at 1:49)

Ryan Shough def. Joshua Sanchez by TKO (R2)

Ryan Reber def. Rick Caruso by TKO (doctor stoppage, R4 at 2:00)

Branden Allen def. Stevo Morris by unanimous decision (50-43, 50-43, 49-44)

Henry Williams def. Tim Hester by TKO (R1 at 1:19)

Preliminary Card

Joshua Ridge def. Justyn Martinez by TKO (R3 at 1:31)

Alex Tierney vs. Darrick Gates – No Contest (accidental headbutt, R1 at 1:11)