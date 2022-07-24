Dante Benjamin Jr TKO’s Corey Thompson in Round 1 (video)

Dante Benjamin Jr (3-0, 2 KOs) remained unbeaten and handed Corey Thompson (4-1, 3 KOs) his first career defeat. The pair squared off in the scheduled for four rounds light heavyweight bout at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which made it Sunday July 24 in Australia. The contest was featured on the Gonzalez vs Dogboe undercard live stream on ESPN+.

The referee waved the fight off at 2 minutes and 24 seconds into the first round after Benjamin Jr delivered another big right that almost sent Thompson through the ropes, scoring the third knockdown overall. Check out the video of stoppage below.

