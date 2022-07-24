Search
Giovanni Cabrera scores multiple knockdowns, beats Gabriel Flores Jr by decision (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Giovanni Cabrera vs Gabriel Flores Jr
Giovanni Cabrera vs Gabriel Flores Jr | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Gonzalez vs Dogboe live from Hinckley, MN

Giovanni Cabrera came out on top when he faced Gabriel Flores Jr at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which made it Sunday July 24 in Australia. The bout served as the co-feature to Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe WBC featherweight world title eliminator live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for ten rounds lightweight contest went a full distance. On the way to a unanimous decision Cabrera dropped Flores a number of times, including a knockdown in the first seven seconds.

After ten rounds of action all three judges scored the fight 98-89. With the victory Giovanni Cabrera remained undefeated and improved to 21-0, 7 KOs. Gabriel Flores Jr dropped to 21-2, 7 KOs.

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

