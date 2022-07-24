Giovanni Cabrera came out on top when he faced Gabriel Flores Jr at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which made it Sunday July 24 in Australia. The bout served as the co-feature to Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe WBC featherweight world title eliminator live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for ten rounds lightweight contest went a full distance. On the way to a unanimous decision Cabrera dropped Flores a number of times, including a knockdown in the first seven seconds.

After ten rounds of action all three judges scored the fight 98-89. With the victory Giovanni Cabrera remained undefeated and improved to 21-0, 7 KOs. Gabriel Flores Jr dropped to 21-2, 7 KOs.

