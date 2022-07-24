Search
Boxing

Guido Vianello TKO’s Rafael Rios in the fourth round, remains undefeated (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Guido Vianello vs Rafael Rios
Guido Vianello vs Rafael Rios | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Gonzalez vs Dogboe live from Hinckley, MN

Guido Vianello (9-0-1, 9 KOs) TKO’d Rafael Rios (11-4, 8 KOs) half way through their heavyweight battle at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which made it Sunday July 24 in Australia. The bout was featured on the Gonzalez vs Dogboe undercard live stream on ESPN+.

Advertisements

The scheduled for eight rounds contest was waved off by the referee at 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the fourth round after Vianello forced Rios to take a knee after delivering a big combination to the head and the body. The latter did get back on his feet but didn’t beat the eight count.

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe full fight card results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097