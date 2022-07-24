Guido Vianello (9-0-1, 9 KOs) TKO’d Rafael Rios (11-4, 8 KOs) half way through their heavyweight battle at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which made it Sunday July 24 in Australia. The bout was featured on the Gonzalez vs Dogboe undercard live stream on ESPN+.

The scheduled for eight rounds contest was waved off by the referee at 2 minutes and 59 seconds into the fourth round after Vianello forced Rios to take a knee after delivering a big combination to the head and the body. The latter did get back on his feet but didn’t beat the eight count.

