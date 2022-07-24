Haven Brady Jr remained unbeaten when he faced Aaron Echeveste at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which made it Sunday July 24 in Australia. The bout was featured on the Gonzalez vs Dogboe undercard live stream on ESPN+.

After six rounds of a featherweight bout one judge scored the fight 60-53 and two other judges had it 60-54 all in favor of Brady Jr. With the victory by unanimous decision he improved to 7-0, 4 KOs, while Echeveste dropped to 6-8, 3 KOs.

