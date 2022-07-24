Search
Javier Martinez defeats Pachino Hill by decision

Parviz Iskenderov
Javier Martinez vs Pachino Hill
Javier Martinez vs Pachino Hill | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Gonzalez vs Dogboe live from Hinckley, MN

Javier Martinez secured the victory against Pachino Hill when the pair squared off at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which made it Sunday July 24 in Australia. The bout was featured on the Gonzalez vs Dogboe undercard live stream on ESPN+.

After six rounds of a middleweight battle one judge scored the fight 60-54, while two other judges had it 59-55, all in favor of Martinez. With the victory by unanimous decision he improved to 7-0, 2 KOs. Hill suffered the first defeat in his pro boxing career and dropped to 7-1-1, 6 KOs.

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsResults

