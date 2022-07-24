Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe full fight video highlights

Joet Gonzalez and Isaac Dogboe squared off in the main event at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday July 23, which made it Sunday July 24 in Australia. The contest featured two-time world title challenger of Glendora, California defending his WBO Intercontinental featherweight belt against former super bantamweight champion of Anyako, Ghana. In addition, the scheduled for ten rounds bout served as the WBC world title eliminator.

Advertisements

The pair went a full distance. In the end one judge scored the fight 96-94 in favor of Gonzalez, while two other judges gave the same to Dogboe.

As a result, with the victory by split decision Joet Gonzalez claims the WBO Intercontinental featherweight belt, wins the WBC world title eliminator and improves to 26-2, 15 KOs.

Dogboe said: “I said to the people that my journey can be a Hollywood blockbuster movie, and I praise God always.

“I’ve always seen [trainer] Barry [Hunter] as a very inspirational person, a father figure. He’s a person that when it seems like it’s all gone, he always has something to say to you. I really needed him in my corner. He was able to pull that extra strength in me out. I want to say thanks to Joet Gonzalez. He’s a true warrior.

“Whoever the champions are, they should watch out. The ‘Royal Storm,’ I am back, baby!”

Gonzalez (25-3, 15 KOs), who outlanded Dogboe 197-190, believed he did enough to earn the win. Last October, he lost a 12-round barnburner to Navarrete in his second bid for the WBO featherweight title. Despite falling short, he still hopes a third title opportunity is in his future.

“Close fight. I thought I won the fight. I buckled him, I believe, twice in the fight. I stunned him,” Gonzalez said. “He didn’t really land too many shots. I landed the cleaner, harder shots. I was pushing him back, and he was holding most of the time. Roughing me and trying to stop me. But I thought I won the fight.”

Check out Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe full fight video highlights up top.

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe full fight card results.