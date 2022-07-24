Two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) of Glendora, California defends his WBO Intercontinental featherweight title against former super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) of Anyako, Ghana in the main event at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 23. The scheduled for ten rounds bout also serves as the WBC world title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 24.
The co-main event is a ten-round lightweight bout between Gabriel Flores Jr (21-1, 7 KOs) and unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs). Among the undercard bouts, Guido Vianello (8-0-1, 8 KOs) faces Rafael Rios (11-3, 8 KOs) at heavyweight, Haven Brady Jr (6-0, 4 KOs) takes on Aaron Echeveste (6-7, 3 KOs) at featherweight, and Abdullah Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Luis Fernandez (1-3-1) at lightweight. In addition, Javier Martinez (6-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Pachino Hill (7-0-1, 6 KOs) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.
How to watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, July 23
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, July 24
Time: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 8:45 am AEST
Other selected countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page
Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Gonzalez vs Dogboe live stream from practically anywhere.
Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe results
Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe results below.
- Giovanni Cabrera def. Gabriel Flores Jr by unanimous decision (98-89, 98-89, 98-89) | Watch highlights
- Javier Martinez def. Chino Hill by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 59-55)
- Guido Vianello def. Rafael Rios by KO (R4 at 2:59) | Watch TKO
- Haven Brady Jr def. Aaron Echeveste by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-54, 60-54)
- Colton Warner def. James Barnes by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
- Abdullah Mason def. Luis Fernandez by TKO (R1 at 2:39) | Watch highlights
- Antonio Mireles def. Dennys Reyes by KO (R2 at 2:19)
- Dante Benjamin Jr def. Corey Thompson by TKO (R1 at 2:24) | Watch stoppage
- Antonio Woods def. Darryl Jones by TKO (R1 at 2:36)
Gonzalez vs Dogboe fight card
Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe full fight card below.
Main Card
- Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight Gonzalez’s WBO International featherweight title, WBC featherweight title eliminator
- Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 10 rounds, lightweight
Joet Gonzalez, Isaac Dogboe ‘look forward’ to showdown, promise ‘exciting, great fight’
Undercard
- Javier Martinez vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight
- Guido Vianello vs. Rafael Rios, 8 rounds, heavyweight
- Haven Brady Jr vs. Aaron Echeveste, 6 rounds, featherweight
- Colton Warner vs. James Barnes, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Fernandez, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Antonio Mireles vs. Dennys Reyes, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Corey Thompson, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
- Antonio Woods vs. Darryl Jones, 6 rounds, middleweight
Non-televised
- Cayman Audie vs. Anthony Garrett, 4 rounds, heavyweight