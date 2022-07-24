Two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) of Glendora, California defends his WBO Intercontinental featherweight title against former super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) of Anyako, Ghana in the main event at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 23. The scheduled for ten rounds bout also serves as the WBC world title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 24.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a ten-round lightweight bout between Gabriel Flores Jr (21-1, 7 KOs) and unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs). Among the undercard bouts, Guido Vianello (8-0-1, 8 KOs) faces Rafael Rios (11-3, 8 KOs) at heavyweight, Haven Brady Jr (6-0, 4 KOs) takes on Aaron Echeveste (6-7, 3 KOs) at featherweight, and Abdullah Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Luis Fernandez (1-3-1) at lightweight. In addition, Javier Martinez (6-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Pachino Hill (7-0-1, 6 KOs) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, July 23

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Sunday, July 24

Time: 12 pm AEST

Prelims: 8:45 am AEST

Other selected countries

Broadcast: FITE

Date and time vary by location

Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Gonzalez vs Dogboe live stream from practically anywhere.

Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe results

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe results below.

Giovanni Cabrera def. Gabriel Flores Jr by unanimous decision (98-89, 98-89, 98-89) | Watch highlights

Javier Martinez def. Chino Hill by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 59-55)

Guido Vianello def. Rafael Rios by KO (R4 at 2:59) | Watch TKO

Haven Brady Jr def. Aaron Echeveste by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-54, 60-54)

Colton Warner def. James Barnes by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Abdullah Mason def. Luis Fernandez by TKO (R1 at 2:39) | Watch highlights

Antonio Mireles def. Dennys Reyes by KO (R2 at 2:19)

Dante Benjamin Jr def. Corey Thompson by TKO (R1 at 2:24) | Watch stoppage

Antonio Woods def. Darryl Jones by TKO (R1 at 2:36)

Gonzalez vs Dogboe fight card

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe full fight card below.

Main Card

Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight Gonzalez’s WBO International featherweight title, WBC featherweight title eliminator

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Javier Martinez vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight

Guido Vianello vs. Rafael Rios, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Haven Brady Jr vs. Aaron Echeveste, 6 rounds, featherweight

Colton Warner vs. James Barnes, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Fernandez, 4 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Dennys Reyes, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Corey Thompson, 4 rounds, light heavyweight

Antonio Woods vs. Darryl Jones, 6 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised

Cayman Audie vs. Anthony Garrett, 4 rounds, heavyweight