Search
Boxing

Gonzalez vs Dogboe results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

FIGHTMAG
Stream Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe live results from Hinckley MN
Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe faceoff | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe live from Hinckley

Two-time world title challenger Joet Gonzalez (25-2, 15 KOs) of Glendora, California defends his WBO Intercontinental featherweight title against former super bantamweight champion Isaac Dogboe (23-2, 15 KOs) of Anyako, Ghana in the main event at Grand Casino Hinckley in Hinckley, Minnesota on Saturday, July 23. The scheduled for ten rounds bout also serves as the WBC world title eliminator. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 24.

Advertisements

The co-main event is a ten-round lightweight bout between Gabriel Flores Jr (21-1, 7 KOs) and unbeaten Giovanni Cabrera (20-0, 7 KOs). Among the undercard bouts, Guido Vianello (8-0-1, 8 KOs) faces Rafael Rios (11-3, 8 KOs) at heavyweight, Haven Brady Jr (6-0, 4 KOs) takes on Aaron Echeveste (6-7, 3 KOs) at featherweight, and Abdullah Mason (2-0, 2 KOs) meets Luis Fernandez (1-3-1) at lightweight. In addition, Javier Martinez (6-0, 2 KOs) goes up against Pachino Hill (7-0-1, 6 KOs) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe

United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, July 23
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT

Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Sunday, July 24
Time: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 8:45 am AEST

Other selected countries
Broadcast: FITE
Date and time vary by location
Schedule is available on the event broadcast page

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and watch Gonzalez vs Dogboe live stream from practically anywhere.

Joet Gonzalez vs Isaac Dogboe results

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe results below.

  • Giovanni Cabrera def. Gabriel Flores Jr by unanimous decision (98-89, 98-89, 98-89) | Watch highlights
  • Javier Martinez def. Chino Hill by unanimous decision (60-54, 59-55, 59-55)
  • Guido Vianello def. Rafael Rios by KO (R4 at 2:59) | Watch TKO
  • Haven Brady Jr def. Aaron Echeveste by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Colton Warner def. James Barnes by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)
  • Abdullah Mason def. Luis Fernandez by TKO (R1 at 2:39) | Watch highlights
  • Antonio Mireles def. Dennys Reyes by KO (R2 at 2:19)
  • Dante Benjamin Jr def. Corey Thompson by TKO (R1 at 2:24) | Watch stoppage
  • Antonio Woods def. Darryl Jones by TKO (R1 at 2:36)

Gonzalez vs Dogboe fight card

Get Gonzalez vs Dogboe full fight card below.

Main Card

  • Joet Gonzalez vs. Isaac Dogboe, 10 rounds, featherweight Gonzalez’s WBO International featherweight title, WBC featherweight title eliminator
  • Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Giovanni Cabrera, 10 rounds, lightweight

Joet Gonzalez, Isaac Dogboe ‘look forward’ to showdown, promise ‘exciting, great fight’

Undercard

  • Javier Martinez vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight
  • Guido Vianello vs. Rafael Rios, 8 rounds, heavyweight
  • Haven Brady Jr vs. Aaron Echeveste, 6 rounds, featherweight
  • Colton Warner vs. James Barnes, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Fernandez, 4 rounds, lightweight
  • Antonio Mireles vs. Dennys Reyes, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Dante Benjamin Jr vs. Corey Thompson, 4 rounds, light heavyweight
  • Antonio Woods vs. Darryl Jones, 6 rounds, middleweight

Non-televised

  • Cayman Audie vs. Anthony Garrett, 4 rounds, heavyweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097