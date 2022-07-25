Danny Garcia (36-3, 21 KOs) and Jose Benavidez Jr (27-1-1, 18 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, July 30. The contest features two-division world champion of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania making his super welterweight debut against exciting contender of Phoenix, Arizona. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds bout live on Showtime.

Advertisements

The date when Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr airs live in Australia and the United Kingdom is Sunday, July 31.

In the ten-round heavyweight co-main event Adam Kownacki (20-2, 15 KOs) of Lomza, Poland goes up against the 2016 Olympian Ali Eren Demirezen (16-1, 12 KOs) of Samsun, Turkey. The ten-round super lightweight telecast opener pits unbeaten Gary Antuanne Russell (15-0, 15 KOs) of Capitol Heights, Maryland and two-division champion Rances Barthelemy (29-1-1, 15 KOs) of Havana, Cuba.

Among the Garcia vs Benavidez undercard bouts, Sergiy Derevyanchenko (13-4, 10 KOs) of Feodosia, Ukraine faces Joshua Conley (17-3-1, 11 KOs) of San Bernardino, California in the ten-rounder at middleweight. As well, Coram, New York-born LeShawn Rodriguez (13-0, 10 KOs) takes on Bronx-native Ismael Villarreal (11-0, 7 KOs) in the six-rounder at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Garcia vs Benavidez tickets

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, July 30 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr in United States

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr live stream on Showtime. The fight date is Saturday, July 30. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr in Australia, United Kingdom & other countries

Danny Garcia vs Jose Benavidez Jr broadcast details for Australia, the UK and other countries is yet to be announced. Live stream is expected on the PBC channel on FITE (following a series of previously streamed Premier Boxing Champions events) – subject to confirmation.

Garcia vs Benavidez date and start time in Australia and the UK is scheduled for Sunday, July 31 at 11 am AEST / 2 am BST, respectively. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1 pm AEST / 4 am BST.

Garcia vs Benavidez Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Garcia vs Benavidez Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events taking place in Brooklyn, New York can be found below. Date and time are local (ET).

Wednesday, July 27

Garcia vs Benavidez media workout takes place at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday, July 27. The start time is 1 pm ET. The list of participants includes Vito Mielnicki Jr., Rances Barthelemy, Ali Eren Demirezen, Gary Antuanne Russell, Jose Benavidez Jr., Adam Kownacki, Danny Garcia.

Thursday, July 28

The final Garcia vs Benavidez pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, July 28 at Barclays Center Atrium in Brooklyn, New York. The start time is 1 pm ET. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Friday, July 29

The official Garcia vs Benavidez weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, July 29 at Barclays Center Atrium in Brooklyn, New York. The start time is 1 pm ET. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports and Premier Boxing Champions channels on YouTube.

Saturday, July 30

Garcia vs Benavidez fight date is on Saturday, July 30. The location is Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Doors open 6 pm ET. The first fight begins at 6 pm ET.

Garcia vs Benavidez telecast on Showtime begins at 9 pm ET.

The post-fight press conference follows, as the action inside the boxing ring concludes.

Garcia vs Benavidez fight card

The current Garcia vs Benavidez fight card can be found below. The finalized lineup is expected to be announced shortly.

Main Card

Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Adam Kownacki vs. Ali Eren Demirezen, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Rances Barthelemy, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Undercard

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs. Joshua Conley, 10 rounds, middleweight

Julian Williams vs. TBA, 10 rounds, middleweight

Atif Oberlton vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Junior Younan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Leshawn Rodriguez vs. Ismael Villarreal, 6 rounds, welterweight

Ricky Lopez vs. TBA, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Breeon Carothers vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight

Miguel Roman vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super bantamweight