Jousce Gonzalez (12-0-1, 11 KOs) of Glendora, California faces Jose Angulo (14-2, 7 KOs) of Guayaquil, Ecuador in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Thursday, July 28. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds super lightweight bout live stream on DAZN.

The eight-round co-main event pits Coachella Valley’s undefeated Manuel Flores (12-0, 9 KOs) and Daniel Moncada (15-6-2, 5 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico at super bantamweight. Also on the card, Elnur Abduraimov (9-0, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan takes on Jose Garcia (13-2-3, 5 KOs) of Houston, TX in the ten-rounder at junior lightweight.

Among other bouts, Gabriela Fundora (7-0, 4 KOs) of Coachella, CA meets Lucia Nunez (7-12) of Mexico City, Mexico in the six-rounder at flyweight and Jasmine Artiga (8-0-1, 5 KOs) of Tampa, FL takes on Amy Salinas (4-1) of Las Cruces, NM in the six-rounder at super flyweight. In addition, Daniel Barrera of Riverside, CA makes his pro boxing debut against Jesus Godinez (3-3, 2 KOs) of Oxnard, CA.

How to watch Jousce Gonzalez vs Jose Angulo

Boxing fans can watch Jousce Gonzalez vs Jose Angulo live stream on DAZN. The date is Thursday, July 28. The start time is 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The date when Gonzalez vs Angulo airs live in the UK and Australia is Friday, July 29. The start time is scheduled for 2 am BST and 11 am AEST, respectively. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 4 am BST / 1 pm AEST.

Gonzalez vs Angulo fight week schedule of events

A number of events have been scheduled for Jousce Gonzalez vs Jose Angulo Fight Week in Indio, CA leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. Date and time are local (PT).

Tuesday, July 26

Gonzalez vs Angulo open media workout is on Tuesday, July 26 at Joel Diaz Training Camp in Indio, CA. The list of participants includes Jousce Gonzalez, Manuel Flores, Elnur Abduraimov and Gabriela Fundora. The start time is 1:30 pm.

Wednesday, July 27

The official Gonzalez vs Angulo weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Wednesday, July 27 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino – Lit Lounge. The start time is 1 pm. The event is open to the public.

Thursday, July 28

Gonzalez vs Angulo fight date is Thursday, July 28. The location is Fantasy Springs Resort Casino. Doors open 5 pm. First fight begins 6 pm.

Gonzalez vs Angulo fight card

The full Gonzalez vs Angulo fight card looks as the following:

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jose Angulo, lightweight

Manuel Flores vs. Daniel Moncada, super bantamweight

Elnur Abduraimov vs. Jose Garcia, junior lightweight

Gabriela Fundora vs. Lucia Nunez, women’s flyweight

Jasmine Artiga vs. Amy Salinas, women’s junior bantamweight

Daniel Barrera vs. Jesus Godinez, super flyweight