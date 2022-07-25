Shakur Stevenson is scheduled to make the first defense of his unified WBC and WBO super featherweight titles against Robson Conceicao at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, September 23. Officially launching the event, billed as “The Homecoming”, the champion hosts a kickoff press conference. Video is available up top.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Also expected in attendance at press conference are junior featherweight prospect Floyd Diaz (6-0, 2 KOs), Long Island-born welterweight Jahi Tucker (8-0, 5 KOs) Brooklyn-born featherweight prospect Bruce Carrington (4-0, 3 KOs) and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs).