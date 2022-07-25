Search
Boxing

Shakur Stevenson vs Robson Conceicao launch press conference (video)

FIGHTMAG
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Shakur Stevenson defends unified WBC & WBO titles against Robson Conceicao in Newark, NJ

Shakur Stevenson is scheduled to make the first defense of his unified WBC and WBO super featherweight titles against Robson Conceicao at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ on Friday, September 23. Officially launching the event, billed as “The Homecoming”, the champion hosts a kickoff press conference. Video is available up top.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

Stevenson vs Conceicao set for Sep 23 in Newark, NJ

Also expected in attendance at press conference are junior featherweight prospect Floyd Diaz (6-0, 2 KOs), Long Island-born welterweight Jahi Tucker (8-0, 5 KOs) Brooklyn-born featherweight prospect Bruce Carrington (4-0, 3 KOs) and Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (5-0, 4 KOs).

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097