UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 airs live on pay-per-view from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday, July 30. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested on the night. The date when the event airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, July 31.

In the main event current women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Pena (11-4) defends her belt in the championship rematch against former 135-pound titleholder and reigning featherweight queen Amanda Nunes (21-5). “The Venezuelan Vixen” dethroned “Lioness” via second-round submission last December.

In the co-main event former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) and No.2-ranked contender Kai Kara-France (24-9, 1 NC) battle it out for the interim 125-pound belt. The pair also meets for the second time. “The Assassin Baby” came out on top in December 2019 taking the victory by unanimous decision.

Also on the PPV card Derrick Lewis (26-9) faces Sergei Pavlovich (15-1) at heavyweight and Alexandre Pantoja (24-5) takes on Alex Perez (24-6) at flyweight. In addition, Magomed Ankalaev (17-1) meets Anthony Smith (36-16) at light heavyweight.

UFC 277 tickets

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 tickets are on sale. The location is American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The date is Saturday, July 30. Tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

UFC 277 prelims

The top of UFC 277 preliminary card pits Alex Morono (21-7) and Matthew Semelsberger (10-3) at welterweight. Among other bouts Drew Dober (24-11) goes up against Rafael Alves (20-10) at lightweight, Don’Tale Mayes (9-4) squares off against Hamdy Abdelwahab (5-0) at heavyweight and Drakkar Klose (12-2-1) duels Rafa Garcia 14-2) at lightweight.

Among the UFC 277 early prelims Adam Fugitt (8-2) faces Michael Morales (13-0) at welterweight, Joselyne Edwards (11-4) takes on Ji Yeon Kim (9-5-2) at women’s flyweight and Nicolae Negumereanu (12-1) meets Ihor Potieria (19-2) at light heavyweight. Kicking off the action Orion Cosce (7-1) and Mike Mathetha aka “Blood Diamond” (3-1) do a battle at welterweight.

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 date and time in the United States

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, July 30. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 date and time in the United Kingdom

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 UK date and time is scheduled for Sunday, July 31 at 3 am BST. Fans can watch the event live on BT Sport.

UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 date and time in Australia

The date and time when UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 airs live in Australia is Sunday, July 31 at 12 pm AEST. Live stream is available on Kayo.

UFC 277 lineup

The full UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 lineup looks as the following:

Main Card

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – interim UFC flyweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Preliminary Card

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

Early Preliminary Card

Adam Fugitt vs. Michael Morales

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha aka “Blood Diamond”