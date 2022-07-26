The fight card has been announced for the second edition of GLORY Rivals taking place at De Meent in Alkmaar, Netherlands on Saturday, September 17. The headline-bout is the all-Dutch welterweight showdown between Robin Ciric (37-6, 10 KO) and Endy Semeleer (30-1, 11 KO).

Also on the card a pair of light heavyweight bouts, as Ibrahim El Bouni (38-8-1, 21 KO) faces his Moroccan-fellow Badr Ferdaous (32-9-1, 11 KO) and Clyde Brunswijk (53-9-1, 15 KO) of Suriname meets Muhammed Bali (13-4, 4 KO) of Turkey. In addition, representative of the country-host Regilio van den Ent (35-8-1, 12 KO) takes on his compatriot Jos Van Belzen (8-2, 3 KO) at welterweight and local Jimmy van Kuijeren (20-3, 5 KO) goes up against Franck Rubanguka (22-3-1, 6 KOs) of Belgium also at welterweight.

Kickboxing fans in Holland can watch GLORY Rivals 2 live stream on Videoland. The broadcast information for other countries is expected to be detailed on the promotion’s website.

GLORY Rivals 2 fight card

The five-fight GLORY Rivals 2 fight card looks as the following:

Robin Ciric vs. Endy Semeleer

Ibrahim El Bouni vs. Badr Ferdaous

Regilio van den Ent vs. Jos Van Belzen

Clyde Brunswijk vs. Muhammed Balli

Jimmy van Kuijeren vs. Franck Rubanguka