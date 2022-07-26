Unified WBC and WBO super featherweight champion Shakur Stevenson defends his belts against Robson Conceicao on Friday, September 23 at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The event titled “The Homecoming” marks a return of Newark native, who battles it out in front of his home crowd as a world champion.

The homecoming festivities kicked off with a press conference at Prudential Center, home of the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Stevenson was treated to a local hero’s welcome. Special guests included Seton Hall Men’s Basketball Coach Shaheen Holloway, Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton, and Ras Baraka, Mayor of Newark.

The co-main event is also set to see lightweight U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis. The undercard action includes welterweight Jahi Tucker, featherweight Bruce Carrington and junior bantamweight Floyd Diaz. Check out below what the participants had to say at the press conference.

Stevenson vs Conceicao tickets can be purchased via TicketNetwork and Vivid Seats.

Carl Moretti, VP of Boxing Operations, Top Rank

“Shakur Stevenson last fought here in July 2019. He now returns as a two-time world champion and a unified 130-pound champion. He’s on everyone’s pound-for-pound list. He’s one of the best fighters in the world. And when all of us travel, and you run into somebody and ask, ‘Where are you from?’ And you say, ‘Jersey.’ They’ll say, ‘What exit?’ But you know what, we say that it’s going to change to, ‘That’s the hometown of Shakur Stevenson.’ That’s how far he’s going to go. And he’s not even close to his prime.”

Shakur Stevenson

“For all the kids, you’ve got to keep trying to be great. Keep striving to be better. I want to be an example for you all. I want to make sure that I do my part. I’m going to come in shape and ready to fight on September 23. I’m going to put on a show for the kids, and for the city of Newark. I want to give you all a hell of a performance. I’m going to do my part, and I’m going to come in shape. I appreciate the support. I’m locked in, and September 23, I’m going to put on a show.”

Keyshawn Davis

“I feel like Top Rank has the best prospects in the game. This is definitely one of the cards to watch. I feel like this is going to be another ‘Oscar Valdez’ type of a night. I feel like this is going to be another Shakur Stevenson vs. Jamel Herring fight. I feel like fight is going to be about six rounds right here. But not only the main event. I feel like the undercard is going to put on a spectacular performance, too. I don’t really see any of us going the entire rounds because I feel like we should be getting stoppage that night. As for me, the business man is going to do what he do. I’ve been putting on great performances ever since ya’ll been seeing me fight.”

Bruce Carrington

“I know you will all be in the building on September 23. You know I’m bringing my people on September 23. We’re going to put on a show. A big shout out to all the boxers here. Floyd ‘Cashflow’ Diaz is in the building. ‘Flashy’ Keyshawn Davis is in the building. We’ve got Jahi Tucker. He’s in the building. And then you’ve got the man himself, Shakur Stevenson from Newark, New Jersey. He’s going to put on a show. And you know me as well, I’m going to put on a show, too. I’ll see you on September 23.”

Jahi Tucker

“On September 23, I’ll have a good performance for you all. It’s my first time fighting in Jersey. I’m going to make it a memorable one. Shakur is a great fighter. This is his hometown, so I’ve got to come strong. I’m going to be here September 23, and I’ll see you all.”

Floyd Diaz

“I just want to make sure I put on a show for everybody. I want to show everybody that I’m scary at 122. And it is what it is. On September 23, me and my guys are going to put on a show. We’re here to take over.”

The full list of bouts featured on the Stevenson vs Conceicao undercard is expected to be announced shortly.