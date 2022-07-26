UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 airs live on PPV from American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX on Saturday July 30, which makes it Sunday July 31 in the UK and Australia. MMA event features a series of bouts headlined by a pair of five-round championship matchups.

Advertisements

On the top of the fight-bill Julianna Pena (11-4) defends her bantamweight title in the rematch against the division’s former champion and current featherweight titleholder Amanda Nunes (21-5). Pena submitted Nunes in the second round to claim the 135-pound belt in December 2021.

In the co-main event former 125-pound champion Brandon Moreno (19-6-2) and No. 2-ranked contender Kai Kara-France (24-9, 1 NC) meet in the title clash with the interim flyweight strap on the line. The bout is also their second encounter. Moreno defeated Kara-France by unanimous decision after three rounds in December 2019.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 277 fight card, Sergei Pavlovich (15-1) and Derrick Lewis (26-9) square off at heavyweight. As well, Alexandre Pantoja (24-5) and Alex Perez (24-6) battle it out at flyweight. Kicking off the action, Magomed Ankalaev (17-1) faces Anthony Smith (36-16) at light heavyweight.

UFC 277 start time in USA, Pena vs Nunes 2

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, July 30. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT, following the early prelims kicking off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT live stream on ESPN+.

Order UFC 277 PPV on ESPN+ >>

UFC 277 UK time, Pena vs Nunes 2

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 live stream on BT Sport 2. The date is Sunday, July 31. The start time is 3 am BST.

The preliminary card begins at 1 am BST on UFC Fight Pass and BT Sport 2. The early preliminary card on UFC Fight Pass starts at 11 pm BST on Saturday, July 30.

Sign up to BT Sport Monthly Pass >>

UFC 277 Australia time, Pena vs Nunes 2

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, July 31. The start time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST, following the early prelims beginning at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo.

Order UFC 277 PPV on Kayo >>

UFC 277 fight card

The full UFC 277: Pena vs Nunes 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Julianna Pena vs. Amanda Nunes – Pena’s UFC bantamweight title

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – interim UFC flyweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Alex Perez

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Preliminary Card

Alex Morono vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Drew Dober vs. Rafael Alves

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Hamdy Abdelwahab

Drakkar Klose vs. Rafa Garcia

Early Preliminary Card

Adam Fugitt vs. Michael Morales

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ihor Potieria

Orion Cosce vs. Mike Mathetha aka “Blood Diamond”